Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Bank of Hawaii’s 8th Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $61,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

