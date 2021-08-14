Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VGT stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.08. 204,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,467. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

