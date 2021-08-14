Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

