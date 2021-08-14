Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,400 shares, an increase of 233.4% from the July 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $101.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

