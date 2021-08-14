Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $$244.15 on Friday. 384,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

