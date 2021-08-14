Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 172,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $244.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

