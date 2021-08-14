Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 206,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.