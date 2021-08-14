Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

