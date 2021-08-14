Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

