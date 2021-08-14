Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $91,062,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,760,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

