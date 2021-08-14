Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lifted by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.1% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

