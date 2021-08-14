Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 14.2% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cordant Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 577,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,259. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

