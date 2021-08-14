Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.08. 82,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,184. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

