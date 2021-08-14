Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

