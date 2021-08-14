Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $409.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.