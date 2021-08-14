Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 471.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 617,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.