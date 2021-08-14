Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

