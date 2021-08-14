Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

