Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

