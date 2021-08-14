Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s 3rd Largest Position

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 132,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

