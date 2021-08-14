Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

