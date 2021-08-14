Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 21.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $378,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

