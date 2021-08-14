Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $105.88. 1,705,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

