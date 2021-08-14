Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Hits $25.34 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $38.53 or 0.00083022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 123.4% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and $526,372.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00153900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.25 or 0.99751457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.39 or 0.00871460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 815,470 coins and its circulating supply is 657,625 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

