Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $36.55 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.55 or 0.00078125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 112.2% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $24.05 million and $453,108.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00135586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00155571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,721.38 or 0.99866321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00871574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 815,369 coins and its circulating supply is 658,074 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.