VAULT Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00010505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $110.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,952 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

