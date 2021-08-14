Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 67.1% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,284.63 or 0.99998054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.81 or 0.01010487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00365373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.00428240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00078883 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

