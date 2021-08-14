Veles Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $57,779.95 and $35.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veles has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.85 or 0.06943481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.38 or 0.01494501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.31 or 0.00389950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.00581360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00363150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00313205 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,101 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

