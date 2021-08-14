Venus Reward Token (VRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $31.55 million and $1.08 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.00879183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00105347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043899 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.