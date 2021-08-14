Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,732 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Veracyte worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,705,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 24.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after buying an additional 219,832 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

