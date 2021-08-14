VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $3,020.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,706.13 or 1.00152159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00077583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013580 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,919,820 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

