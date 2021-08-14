VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $657.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.43 or 0.99988888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,919,067 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

