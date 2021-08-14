VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $435,083.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00317654 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.66 or 0.00946061 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,185,558 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

