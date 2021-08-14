Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 520.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 325,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 331,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 79,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 18,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.87 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

