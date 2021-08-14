Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 316,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,227. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

