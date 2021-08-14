Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2.30 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 185,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Apple by 28.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 88,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

