Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $42.41 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $42.41 million and approximately $660,777.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.35 or 0.06926802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.35 or 0.01423241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00383273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00140080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.00575024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00348696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00299522 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,334,197 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

