Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $39,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $194.36 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

