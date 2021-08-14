VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,145.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $50.36 million and $22,145.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00155428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,794.08 or 0.99864799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00872057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,750,001 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

