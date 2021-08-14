VestChain (VEST) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. VestChain has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $8,351.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00883268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00104080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044298 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

