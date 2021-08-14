Vetri Tops 1-Day Volume of $718.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Vetri has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $718.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vetri has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00879462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00102112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

