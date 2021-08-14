Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 429,625 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.