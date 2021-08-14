VIBE Trading 26% Higher This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $6,862.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.00875046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00102894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043738 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

