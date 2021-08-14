Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Vicor posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $118.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,758,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,156,726.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,069 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,980 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 59.5% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 54.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

