Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,805,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIHK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,345. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Video River Networks alerts:

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.