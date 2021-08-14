Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,805,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NIHK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,345. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.
Video River Networks Company Profile
