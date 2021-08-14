VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 37.2% Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and approximately $134,834.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

