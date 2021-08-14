Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $113,256.68 and $256.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006021 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

