VIDY Trading Up 27.8% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $26.25 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00879875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043864 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

