VIG One Day Volume Hits $30.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. VIG has a total market cap of $871,322.70 and $30.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,758,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.