Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 2,080 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $292.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

